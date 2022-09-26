Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.98 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Secret has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00197012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

