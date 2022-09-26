Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00011434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $218.42 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund. The official website for Seedify.fund is seedify.fund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

