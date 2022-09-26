SelfKey (KEY) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

