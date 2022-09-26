SENSO Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (SENSO)

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One SENSO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. SENSO has a total market capitalization of $275.47 million and $238,316.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SENSO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SENSO Profile

SENSO was first traded on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com.

SENSO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SENSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SENSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.