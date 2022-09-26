SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,100 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,229 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

