Shardus Price Reaches $0.15 (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a market cap of $4.72 million and $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shardus has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00272396 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.

Shardus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

