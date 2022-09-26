Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) versus Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Head-To-Head Survey

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharecare and Reunion Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 1.59 -$85.00 million ($0.30) -6.20 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 5.25 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.45

Analyst Recommendations

Reunion Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharecare. Sharecare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sharecare and Reunion Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 2 1 0 2.33 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharecare currently has a consensus target price of $4.65, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -23.50% -18.17% -13.60% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Sharecare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sharecare beats Reunion Neuroscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

