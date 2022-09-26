Shawn Henry Sells 8,823 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $160.39 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

