Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Tops 24 Hour Volume of $705,571.00 (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can currently be purchased for about $19.17 or 0.00095521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $705,571.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

