Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be bought for about $15.96 or 0.00084235 BTC on exchanges. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market cap of $343,741.66 and $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

