Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,214.50 ($26.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

