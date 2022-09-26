SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $68,638.83

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $68,638.83 and approximately $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.