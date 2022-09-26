SHPING (SHPING) Tops One Day Volume of $192,590.00

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

