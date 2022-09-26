Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $179.98 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004121 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004798 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,052,452,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.

