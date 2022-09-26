Siacoin Tops One Day Volume of $6.05 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $187.71 million and $6.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003974 BTC.
- ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000907 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,056,202,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
