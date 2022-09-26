Signature Chain (SIGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 73.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $164,420.41 and approximately $2.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.94 or 1.09826704 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00055835 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

