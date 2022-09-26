Signum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (SIGNA)

Signum (SIGNA) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Signum has a market cap of $5.06 million and $2,794.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Signum has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Signum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signum alerts:

Aid Ukraine Coin (AUC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004782 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Signum Coin Profile

SIGNA is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2014. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,891,582 coins. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Signum

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.