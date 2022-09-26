Siren Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,325.00 (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. Siren has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siren has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Siren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Siren

Siren’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

