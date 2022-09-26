Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

