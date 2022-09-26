Skycoin (SKY) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | KakaoTalk | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

