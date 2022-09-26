Smart MFG Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,015.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,106.15 or 1.09877289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064947 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 372,349,663 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart MFG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

