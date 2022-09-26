SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,768.00

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,103.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00148772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00277390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00755218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00606619 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

