Smooth Love Potion (SLP) One Day Volume Hits $15.16 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $28.72 million and $15.16 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 8,396,588,339 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

