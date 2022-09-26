Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Cut to €5.30 by Analysts at Barclays

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

