Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 273.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Snowflake by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $172.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.