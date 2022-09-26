Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.23. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

