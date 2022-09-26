SOLA Token (SOLA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58,580.62

SOLA Token (SOLA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One SOLA Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLA Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SOLA Token has a market cap of $58,580.62 and $28,730.00 worth of SOLA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.35 or 1.09933591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064824 BTC.

SOLA Token Profile

SOLA Token (SOLA) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2017. The official website for SOLA Token is sola.foundation. SOLA Token’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOLA Token is medium.com/solaplatform.

SOLA Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLA Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

