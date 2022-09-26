Solanium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solanium has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium launched on May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,858 coins. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

