SolFarm Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SolFarm

SolFarm’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SolFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol is the first yield aggregation platform built on Solana with auto-compounding vault strategies.The TULIP token is designed to shift towards governance. Currently, on-chain governance is not available but is being developed by the Solana Foundation. Once this is ready, the protocol will shift governance to token holders. Telegram | Discord “

