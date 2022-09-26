SORA Validator Token (VAL) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $34,676.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00841801 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,792,246 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Discord "

