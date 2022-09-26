Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $43.45 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

