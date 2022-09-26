SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.18

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

