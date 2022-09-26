Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.