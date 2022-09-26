Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 204.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

About Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

