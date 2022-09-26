Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$86,705.84 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$43.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. Spin Master Corp. has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$51.41.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.91.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

