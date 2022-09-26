Splintershards Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004789 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.01645267 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00040557 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 928,899,816 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

