Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.34. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is -99.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randy Hyun bought 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randy Hyun bought 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 319,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,899 in the last ninety days. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Spok by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

