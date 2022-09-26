SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market cap of $193.41 million and $50,601.00 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SpritzMoon Crypto Token Token Profile

SpritzMoon Crypto Token is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2021. The official website for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is www.spritzmoon.net. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpritzMoon Crypto Token

