SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to $25.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $13.60 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,868 shares of company stock worth $260,318. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

