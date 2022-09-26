SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a C$30.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

SSR Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE SSRM opened at C$18.45 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.58.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$98,917.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,343.68.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

