Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.02 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. Telegram | Discord | Mirror | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

