Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE STN opened at C$59.42 on Monday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.82.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

