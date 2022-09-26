Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.06 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

