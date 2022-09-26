Starcoin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Starcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starcoin has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Starcoin

STC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,770,646 coins. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com. The official website for Starcoin is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

