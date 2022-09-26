Starter 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,430.00 (START)

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Starter has traded up 90.2% against the dollar. One Starter coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starter has a market cap of $200,611.67 and $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005627 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Starter Profile

Starter (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.

Starter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starter using one of the exchanges listed above.

