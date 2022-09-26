Stater Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Stater has a market cap of $65,605.58 and approximately $27,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stater has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,075.38 or 1.09860533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064637 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

