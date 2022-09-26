Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.63 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $102.59 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.94 or 1.09826704 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00055835 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

