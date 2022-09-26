Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $93.85 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Steem has a market cap of $93.85 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00685145 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012356 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007781 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 415,078,171 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.