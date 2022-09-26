Stellar (XLM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $247.65 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,576 coins and its circulating supply is 25,457,037,680 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

