Step Hero (HERO) One Day Volume Hits $38,873.00

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $22,354.19 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,986.60 or 1.09825200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00058429 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00064602 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

